All you need is love — and a little bit of Malibu

She is not what you would typically expect to find in a law firm, but this fluffy, cuddly and friendly lass has taken on her new role as an attorney’s sidekick very seriously — and she is already making friends with the top dogs in the legal fraternity.



Providing emotional support to the distressed is what Malibu does best, and all the pooch wants in return is a pat and a treat...

