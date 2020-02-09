News

Heavy rains set to continue to batter Joburg over the weekend

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 09 February 2020
Flash flooding led to several road crashes in Johannesburg on Saturday
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Heavy rain will continue to fall in Johannesburg and surrounding areas over the next two days.

SA Weather forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu told TimesLIVE on Saturday that the heavy rainfall was predicted to subside by Monday afternoon, however Johannesburg would still experience wet weather over the next week.

She said the rainfall, which led to flash flooding in several parts of Johannesburg, was normal during this time of the year.

“It is a normal weather pattern with tropical rainfall,” Mahlangu said.

Road authorities reported flooded roads and several crashes as a result of the heavy rains.

The City of Johannesburg emergency medical services warned residents to exercise caution in low-lying areas and near rivers.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department warned motorists to use alternative routes due to flooding rivers.

The department's spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, could not be reached for comment.

