WATCH | Song, dance and tears at OR Tambo International as #ZoziComesHome

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi struggled to fight back tears as she addressed thousands of excited South Africans, who braved the wet Johannesburg weather to welcome her home at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

Zozi returned to SA for the first time since clinching the coveted Miss Universe title in December 2019.

A sense of jubilation filled the atmosphere as fans flocked to OR Tambo International from as early as 7am in the morning.

Dressed in a chic beige satin pants and matching blouse, Zozi looked every bit like the queen she is. She was escorted out of arrivals by security and members of the SAPS.

Zozi made a grand entry to electrifying screams and chanting from the crowd. It was an emotionally-charged moment when everyone sang the national anthem in unison.

The beauty queen said she was grateful for all the love from the millions of South Africans since the start of her Miss SA journey.

“I want to thank all of you guys for being here, I know you guys woke up and it was raining so you committed to being here today and I feel so special. I have been feeling the love of SA even before I went to Miss Universe and because of that while I was walking on the Miss Universe stage, I knew that I was there as one body. When I stood on that stage, I stood as the millions of South Africans and for that I want to thank you so, so much,” Zozi said.