Cousins arrested for murder of relative

Two Port Elizabeth cousins were arrested for allegedly murdering their relative and dumping his body in a shallow grave near Coega.

The case was solved within 24 hours after police started investigating a missing person case.

The body of builder, Bongani Hina, 34, was found buried in a shallow grave in the bushes, in the Coega area on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth.

While the motive is not yet know, police suspect the murder was linked to a dispute over money. All three of the men worked for the same building business.

The breakthrough came on Friday morning when a CCTV picture of the two suspects, aged 25 and 26, emerged.

The picture showed the men driving Hina’s Mitsubishi bakkie through Walmer on Monday evening.Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said Hina was reported missing on Thursday by family members after he disappeared from work at 2 pm on Monday.

“He left his house at 2 pm on Monday telling his family that he was going to Motherwell NU29 for a quick errand. Hina left the house and failed to return,” he said.

“After not returning the following day, his sister became worried and started contacting friends and family who began a brief search for him.”

By Thursday, Hina had been reported missing to police.

“Detectives, 10111 co-ordinators, Metro Search and Rescue as well as the police K9 unit were all roped in to assist with the search.

The Mitsubishi bakkie was recovered in the bushes in Soweto-on-Sea by midday,” Beetge said.

“A joint team effort between all role-players managed to backtrack the vehicle which led to a CCTV Camera picking up the car in Walmer – on Monday evening.”

Beetge said that the picture led to the arrest of the two cousins after relatives recognised them.

“The men took detectives to where Hina was buried. Based on the decomposition, it is believed he was killed on Monday.”

Motherwell Cluster Commander General Dawie Rabie said the fact the murder was solved in 24 hours of being reported was a significant step in the fight against crime and against justice.

“This is a testament that teamwork between all role-players and the municipality is the way to go,” he said.

Municipal Safety and Security boss, Keith Meyer, who oversees the Metro Search and Rescue unit, said they had assisted police with eight cases in January alone.

“Our efforts to assist police in locating missing people are on-going and will not stop. The reason for this speedy arrest is simply due to good coordination between all teams involved,” he said.

The two cousins are due to appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Monday for murder, abduction and hijacking.