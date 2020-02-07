Villagers tell of ‘whirlwind storm’ terror

Thirty minutes.

That’s how long it took for a “whirlwind storm” to destroy homes, uproot trees and terrify the community of Enon, a village just 13km east of Kirkwood.

Five houses in one road were devastated by the storm that struck on Tuesday night, leaving families shattered after their corrugated iron roofs and temporary structures were blown away.

Many structures made of mud were reduced to heaps of soil, leaving more than a dozen families homeless.

In total, 29 formal homes and 23 informal houses in the area were severely damaged by the storm, Sarah Baartmen municipal manager Sidney Fadi said.

Homeowners said the stormed started with heavy rain, but conditions became dangerous when a gale-force wind hit the area

Zoleka Matomela, 59, said she had been watching television with her daughter when the storm started at about 7pm.

“My daughter and I were just talking about the heavy rain in Alice last week.

“As I looked out the window I noticed the big tree in my yard moving vigorously — and I found that to be strange,” she said.

Matomela said the area had been experiencing hot weather for weeks and when it grew cooler in the evening residents were happy.

“We have been praying for rain for a while now, but we never expected this,” she said, pointing to her devastated house.

“I asked Neliseka [her daughter] to close the back door and suddenly we heard a strong gale-force [wind] and piercing thunder.

“At that time we had not yet noticed that our roof was gone — it was only when it started raining that we realised we were outside,” Matomela said.

She said she was able to save only her television set with the help of her tenant who rents a house on her property.

“There’s only two of us here and my two-year-old grandchild,” Matomela said, adding that when the storm struck she huddled over the two-year-old child to protect him.

“Everything got wet, the fridge, the microwave — don’t get me started on my [satellite] dish, it is hanging [on] for dear life.”

Matomela’s home is a temporary corrugated iron structure with mud walls in the interior.