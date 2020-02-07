Safe haven at last for rescued lions

PREMIUM

The remaining four members of a motley pride of lions — rescued from squalid zoos, breeding facilities and even a monastery in the Ukraine — are back on SA soil.



Conservationist Lionel de Lange oversaw the homecoming of the big cats, which are to be released into a sanctuary in Harrismith in the Free State. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.