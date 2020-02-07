SA trio shine at Super Bowl

Three SA “Kings of Culture” dazzled at the US Super Bowl LIV event in Miami, Florida, last weekend, describing it as the “most magical moment”.

Port Elizabeth’s Moonchild Sanelly, BET award winner Sho Madjozi, and award-winning illustrator and street artist Karabo “Poppy” Moletsane shared elements of SA with the world.

The trio was among 200 other artists from 20 countries — including the Black Eyed Peas and DJ Diplo, who performed on the Budweiser experience stage (BUDX) as part of the Super Bowl 100-year celebration.

Speaking about her BUDX experience, international influencer Sanelly, who was featured on Beyoncé Knowles’s album The Lion King: The Gift, said it was an experience she always read about as a child.

This year’s Super Bowl — the annual championship game of the National Football League — programme was jam-packed with music, art, fashion and sport.

The BUDX stage was set up in South Beach, Miami, where a series of events and performances by “Kings of Culture” from across the globe kept the crowd busy.

“The entire BUDX Miami experience was the most rock-star thing I’ve ever done, and with the most exposure and access.

“Amazing people from 20 countries were all in one’s reach,” Sanelly said.

She added that she had had a moment where she thought: “Is this really my life?”

Sanelly is no stranger to Miami, having performed there alongside American Diplo last year.

She said when she received the invite and saw Diplo was also performing she knew she had to collaborate with him.

“I called him immediately after seeing his name and told him ‘we are going to be together again, my American stage husband’,” she said, laughing.

Their surprise performance took the BUDX stage by storm.

Sanelly delivered a crowd-pleasing performance, and her signature blue locks and animated personality were a huge drawcard.

“BUDX was definitely one of the most exciting creative platforms to be part of and perform at.

“It was fantastic to meet so many inspiring and creative-minded people,” she said.

“Having the opportunity to perform in front of a global audience of creatives as an artist was challenging but liberating.

“I’m very proud to be an African and as a country we have much to be proud of as well.”

Also serving the NFL fans some African flavour as part of the BUDX Miami programme, Sho Madjozi shared the African spirit of celebration.