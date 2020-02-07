Mzansi not impressed with BMW donating cars toward curbing GBV
German carmaker BMW came under fire on Friday when it was reported that it had donated five cars towards fighting the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.
BMW donated five of its i3 luxury vehicles to the South African Business Coalition on Health and Aids (Sabcoha).
President Cyril Ramaphosa and German chancellor Angela Merkel were among the guests at the handover ceremony at the BMW Group production plant in Rosslyn, Tshwane.
Today, Pres Cyril Ramaphosa and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended the official handover of 5 BMW vehicles that will be used to fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide #GBVF #GermanyInSA pic.twitter.com/urKCOAD6Ff— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 6, 2020
In a statement, the presidency said the cars "will be used to support community-based care workers in their work to prevent violence and support victims".
"Five BMWs" was among the top trends on Twitter on Friday, with South Africans saying they were confused as to how the donation was going to remedy a scourge as big as gender-based violence.
Here are some of the responses:
So vele Malume Cyril and the boizin sat down and convinced themselves gore it will be a good idea to get 5 BMWs to fight GBV?! ??— Ledi_Luxe ? (@Kabelo_Mpe) February 7, 2020
So our government's strategy to fight against Gender Based Violence and Femicide is 5 BMWs?!? pic.twitter.com/C2aQNx8wBr— Elgirnon Fredericks (@elgirnon) February 7, 2020
Nobody— ??Nokwinda?? (@lungsta07) February 7, 2020
Absolutely Nobody.
Cyril Ramaphosa. With these 5 BMWs,
We will fight #GBV. pic.twitter.com/yeB92qeQJV
5 BMWs @CyrilRamaphosa this guy seriously doesn't inspire confidence at all, he should have said the 5 bmws were for something else but to come up with this as one of the resolutions for combating GBV is ridiculous wow I'm sure a lot of women feel safe now pic.twitter.com/xqqQQbbEfi— Social Media Is The Future (@RobertRw9) February 7, 2020