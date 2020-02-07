Mbali Ntuli takes a swipe at DA leaders, kick-starts her bid for top job

Former DA youth leader Mbali Ntuli has again taken a swipe at her party’s leadership, saying they are in a panic and focused on maintaining the status quo.

Ntuli was addressing the media in Johannesburg to launch her campaign for the DA federal leader post.

She said the party’s leadership was taking the wrong approach.

“I think that our current leadership is in a panic state. I think that what they want to do is to stabilise and maintain the status quo, and I think that is the wrong approach,” said Ntuli.

She said the upcoming election would determine if the party wanted to stabilise or to inspire people to return to the DA.

Ntuli added that it was not up to party leader John Steenhuisen, federal council chairperson Helen Zille or herself to dictate the party’s position on redress, and whether race should be a factor.

Her view comes two days after Steenhuisen’s statements that inequality can be addressed based on poverty instead of race.

She said it was up to the party’s upcoming conference to decide the party’s position on the matter.

Ntuli said her campaign was about bringing back fairness. She said she wanted to build a “kind, strong and fair” DA.

Ntuli said the party has found itself using disciplinary structures to deal with its members on issues which could be resolved differently.

She slammed decisions that were made from the top down and took a swipe at the party for releasing its first policy document, the “values and principles” document, without involving party membership.

“I do think that we should have had sight of the draft policy ourselves as the members, before they were given to the media and that’s what I mean when I say we need to make the party fair,” said Ntuli.

She said the broader membership of the party needed to be involved to avoid unnecessarily acrimonious situations.