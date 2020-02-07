Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies aged 103
Kirk Douglas, one of the last superstars of Hollywood’s golden age of cinema who was renowned for his intense, muscular performances in Spartacus and Paths of Glory, died on Wednesday aged 103.
The US leading man, producer and director came to prominence in the late 1940s and never lost his popularity, taking on nearly 100 movies over a six-decade career that endured beyond a severe stroke in his later years.
His death at his family home in Beverly Hills was confirmed by his son Michael, the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker.
“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael Douglas said in a statement posted on Facebook.
“To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years.”
Tributes poured in from across Hollywood and around the world on social media, with many declaring “I am Spartacus!” in a nod to Douglas’s legendary role as the rebellious Roman slave.
Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man.— Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020
Not unlike his title character in Spartacus, Douglas was known throughout his life for his fiercely rebellious streak.
In his early movie days he clashed with studio heads over his choice of roles, before ultimately splitting off to form his own production company, Bryna — one of the first major post-war stars to do so.
“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020
Douglas also defied more established directors by teaming up with a young Stanley Kubrick for both Paths of Glory and Spartacus.
And on Spartacus, Douglas hired Dalton Trumbo — one of the “Hollywood Ten” blacklisted as a suspected communist under the McCarthy era — to write the screenplay.
Unlike many producers during the time, Douglas refused to hide this fact, instead using Trumbo’s real name in the credits.
Hollywood’s actors union head Gabrielle Carteris yesterday praised Douglas as “a powerful voice who helped end the blacklist in our industry,” as well as “an extraordinary actor.”
Nonetheless Douglas missed out on taking home the trophy on each of his three Oscar nominations, the last for his performance in the 1956 film Lust for Life, and never won a competitive Academy Award.
He was instead granted an honorary lifetime achievement statuette by the Academy in 1996 — just months after his stroke — “for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community”.
Douglas, born Issur Danielovitch to Jewish-Russian immigrants in upstate New York in 1916, began as a stage actor before serving in the US Navy during the World War 2.
In his personal life, Douglas married twice, with the second to Anne Buydens in 1954 enduring over 65 years.
WATCH | Spartacus Official Trailer #1 - Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier Movie (1960) HD. Video: Movieclips Classic Trailers.
Douglas is survived by Buydens, 100, and three of his sons.
A fourth child, Eric, died of a drug overdose in his 40s, in 2004. — AFP