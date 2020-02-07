Bay’s water situation headed for disaster

Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has instructed officials to urgently conduct committee meetings to come up with a solution to the drought crisis facing the city.

“I have instructed the acting city manager [Noxolo Nqwazi] to urgently convene with the relevant committees so they can deal with all urgent procurement processes.

“The implementation of these drastic efforts to save water cannot be delayed any longer.” Buyeye said.

He said the municipality would embark on a robust awareness campaign that would focus on high water users such as manufacturing industries, schools and the hospitality industry.

He added all procurement processes in relation to water-saving measures and the improvement of the distribution system would be prioritised.

“More focus will be given to municipal employees and facilities.

“As a clear indication of our efforts, I have advised the [acting] city manager to start a process of switching off all the taps at our ablution facilities.

“Employees will only use hand sanitisers.

“I have also advised that the municipality have a dedicated team within facilities management to deal with water leaks in municipal buildings,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said there were water shortages in several areas across the Bay and this was due to the drought and drastic drop in the combined average dam levels to 29%.

“Due to a continued increase in consumption and the ongoing drought in the metro and Eastern Cape, one of our main supply dams, Impofu Dam, has reached a critically low level, making it impossible to extract water from it,” he said.

“This scenario has resulted in water deficits in our distribution system.”

The city’s storage capacity can no longer meet consumer demands.

“The city is now operating in terms of the conditions imposed by Water Restriction Notice No 7.

“The situation is not improving.

“Consumers still continue to use water way above the expected and required percentage.

“To avoid the catastrophic situation of running dry, the city has decided to embark on a ‘business unusual’ approach,” Buyeye said.

He added that a big water leaks repair programme would be implemented to cut down on such wastage.

“This process will include acquiring the services of seven plumbing contractors to augment the current staff complement.

“Through the office of the COO, a strict monitoring system is being developed to monitor and evaluate the work to be done.”

The message is clear — Nelson Mandela Bay is running out of water.

Save water now or bear the consequences.

Water saving tips: