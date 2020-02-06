Varsity owed R1.5m by military veterans department

The University of Johannesburg said it was owed more than R1.5m in outstanding tuition fees by the department of military veterans.

The university said it had now received a final approved list of students who are funded by the department, but 21 of the students were not on the list.

On Monday, the Sowetan reported that at least four dependants of military veterans had been financially blocked from registering at the university because of unpaid fees.

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said the institution was owed about R1,512,000 by the department.