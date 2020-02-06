Take a trip down the Garden path

On the way to Wilderness, we listened to World Without End narrated by Richard E Grant and were deep into the medieval splendour of things when we hove into Sedgefield and stopped for an excellent pie and chips at Mac Butners (083-258-5713).

After Sedgefield, the vleis start appearing on your right and in no time you’re in Wilderness.

About 2km before you get to Wilderness Village, turn right off the highway down to the Ebb & Flow Rest Camp, a tranquil little hub of the Wilderness section of SANParks’s Garden Route National Park.

Birds are one of the main attractions at Ebb & Flow and Ben Fouche (082-555-8122) is a recommended local expert if you want a guide.

The day we left Wilderness, for a treat in the car we dropped in at the shady courtyard in the village to get some delicious pancakes from Peter the Pancake Man (079-821-3891).

To get to our next destination, we headed back east on the N2.

We passed the Nature’s Valley turn off, crossed Bloukrans Bridge, passed Tsitsikamma Khoisan Village and Boskor sawmill — and then turned right off the highway to Storms River Mouth Rest Camp, HQ of the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park.

Once you’ve checked in at the gate, you take the magnificent looping road down to the camp itself, which is laid out in a strip right next to the sea.

On our last evening at Storms River, we drove across to Tsitsikamma Village, the one-horse town where segwayers and mountain bikers, Afro hippies, hikers and hillbillies gather on the edge of the forest.

There we enjoyed pizza at Papa Africa (042-281-1050) and apple crumble and cream at Marilyn’s 60s Diner (042-281-1711), which my son Benjamin pronounced the best he had ever tasted.

You can book for Ebb & Flow by dialling 044-877-0046/1196 and for Storms River Mouth on 042-281-1607. Or you can book online: for either of these camps by going to https://www.sanparks.org/parks/garden_route/