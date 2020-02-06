Take a hike, Eskom!

Fury over clapped-out utility's bid to claw back billions from consumers

PREMIUM

Eskom officials were hauled over the coals on Wednesday after trying to justify the power utility’s bid to claw back R27bn from consumers.



They were speaking at a National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) public hearing in Port Elizabeth, where the Nersa panel and residents demanded to know why the public should pay for Eskom’s inefficiencies. ..

