Serial rape accused pleads not guilty

A 26-year-old Motherwell man accused of raping four women after threatening to kill them has pleaded not guilty in the Port Elizabeth High Court.



Mzikayise Moyakhe, who is charged with four counts of rape, three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and one of kidnapping, did not enter a plea explanation at the start of his trial on Tuesday...

