Judges enter fray in Goliath versus Hlophe saga

Western Cape high court judges have broken their silence on the controversy that has engulfed the court.

Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath has accused her boss, judge president John Hlophe, and his wife, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, of gross misconduct.

Goliath said what was happening “compromises the proper functioning of our court, the concomitant imperatives of integrity and significantly, and severely, impinges on the court’s dignity”.

In her complaint, Goliath painted a picture of a couple running the court like a fiefdom.

In a statement from the office of the chief justice this week, the judges of the Cape Town high court welcomed the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) assurance that it would deal with the complaint “without fear, favour or prejudice and as expeditiously as reasonably practicable”.

“For as long as the allegations remain unresolved, the confidence which the public is entitled to place in the integrity of the Western Cape bench will be impaired,” the statement said.

It also defended Western Cape high court judges’ silence on the matter.