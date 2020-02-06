Family offer reward for arrest of traffic cop’s killer

The devastated family of a slain Port Elizabeth traffic officer is desperate to see justice served and has offered a R30,000 reward leading to the arrest of the gunman.

Zola Matiwane, 60, was shot dead at about 7.30am on Tuesday.

The first 24 hours of the probe into Matiwane’s death have not yet revealed who the lone gunman was or what the motive could have been for the killing.

Chaos erupted in peak-hour traffic when a balaclava-clad man fired at least three shots at the traffic official’s car, which had stopped outside Walmer Links in Victoria Drive.

Matiwane was gunned down after fetching a 43-year-old woman, who works for the municipal waste management department, at the Walmer Links complex.

Matiwane accelerated in an attempt to get away, leading to his vehicle hitting the back of a car in Victoria Drive.

His daughter, Mihlali Mntwapi, 29, said the family would pay a reward for the gunman, or those involved, to be handed over to police.

“We are angry and we are shocked by this attack. We want justice.

"We are willing to pay R30,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved,” she said outside their KwaMagxaki home on Wednesday afternoon.