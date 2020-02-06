Family offer reward for arrest of traffic cop’s killer
The devastated family of a slain Port Elizabeth traffic officer is desperate to see justice served and has offered a R30,000 reward leading to the arrest of the gunman.
Zola Matiwane, 60, was shot dead at about 7.30am on Tuesday.
The first 24 hours of the probe into Matiwane’s death have not yet revealed who the lone gunman was or what the motive could have been for the killing.
Chaos erupted in peak-hour traffic when a balaclava-clad man fired at least three shots at the traffic official’s car, which had stopped outside Walmer Links in Victoria Drive.
Matiwane was gunned down after fetching a 43-year-old woman, who works for the municipal waste management department, at the Walmer Links complex.
Matiwane accelerated in an attempt to get away, leading to his vehicle hitting the back of a car in Victoria Drive.
His daughter, Mihlali Mntwapi, 29, said the family would pay a reward for the gunman, or those involved, to be handed over to police.
“We are angry and we are shocked by this attack. We want justice.
"We are willing to pay R30,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved,” she said outside their KwaMagxaki home on Wednesday afternoon.
She said she had been contacted before 8am by her sister-in-law, who told her to rush to the scene.
“I did not know what had happened. They just told me to go there as quickly as possible.
“I arrived and saw his body covered and lying next to the vehicle,” she said.
“I don’t remember much more. We are all still in shock.”
“None of us expected anything like this to happen.
“He was such a nice man. He loved his job and serving the community.
“I asked him to retire when he turned 60, but he refused and insisted to carry on working — serving the people.”
“He was a very passionate person and always fighting for the rights of workers.”
Within hours of the murder, Mount Road police cluster activated a 72-hour action plan.
The plan aims to ensure expert divisions, including crime intelligence, pool resources in a bid to gather critical information within the first three days of the case.
Police have since confirmed that Matiwane was shot twice, in the side of the head and neck while the passenger was shot in the hand.
According to officials, the balaclava-clad gunman ran across the road into Walmer township after the shooting.
Due to Matiwane’s murder being a suspected planned hit killing, the provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit – which deals specifically with targeted killings - took over the case.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu confirmed that evidence and bullet casings gathered at the scene would be sent to the police forensic laboratory and the municipal traffic vehicle had been impounded.
Anyone with information can contact Det Const Mfusi Tala on 082-457-2527