East Cape promised cooler weather after days of debilitating heat

After an extremely hot start to the week, with temperatures reaching as high as 40°C in parts of the Eastern Cape, residents can expect some relief with rains predicted from Thursday.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures had started cooling down in the western side of the province, with wet weather conditions expected until Saturday, Eastern Cape SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson said.

According to the SA Weather Service forecast, cooler conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday but a slight rise in temperatures is expected from Saturday through to Tuesday.

Sampson said a forecast for next week and the rest of February was not yet available.

He said on Tuesday the official discomfort index had already reached 110 in some parts of the Eastern Cape.

He said February was usually one of the warmer months of the year and advised residents to take precautions.

“When temperature and humidity are high at the same time, human ability to cool their bodies through sweating is reduced. This can be a real threat,” Sampson said.

In cases of high discomfort and heatwaves, residents are advised to:

Stay indoors in a cool room, near a fan if possible;

The old and infirm must take extra care;

Listen to the radio or TV for warnings;

Cease strenuous outdoor activity;

Avoid playing sport;

Dress in lightweight clothes; and

Drink plenty of liquids, not alcohol.

Social media users took to Twitter and Facebook to comment on the high temperatures and discomfort over the past three days.

Twitter user @LeboWho tweeted: “PE and it’s dodgy weather made me sweat today”