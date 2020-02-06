Date set for Sox Nkanjeni to answer murder charge
Nelson Mandela Bay supply chain officer Sox Nkanjeni will stand trial for murder on April 8.
Nkanjeni is accused of stabbing a young construction worker to death at his wife’s rental home in Somerset East in 2019. ..
