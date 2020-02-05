Tears and anger as veteran traffic cop gunned down in suspected hit
Chaos erupted in morning peak-hour traffic in Walmer yesterday when a suspected hitman, his face hidden by a balaclava, callously opened fire on a Port Elizabeth traffic officer.
Thirty-year veteran Dorrington Zola Matiwane, 60, of KwaMagxaki, was hit in the head and neck and died at the scene.
A woman who got a lift to work with him every day, was shot in the hand and taken to hospital.
Shortly afterwards, there were heartbreaking scenes of grief and anger as members of Matiwane’s family arrived at the shooting scene.
Some traffic officials parked nearby sat crying in their vehicles, while Matiwane’s highly emotional relatives paced up and down the road, at times raging against the cold-blooded killing or sobbing loudly.
The shooting comes just three days after a provincial traffic official narrowly escaped death when he was fired upon while driving home in Kamesh, Uitenhage.
Yesterday’s attack occurred at 7.30am at the intersection of Lungelo Mlandu Road and Victoria Drive in the Walmer Links estate after Matiwane had picked up the unnamed woman, 43, who works at the municipality’s waste management department.
Three shots were fired — two of them hitting Matiwane and one the woman.
Unable to mask his emotions, one distraught relative was seen later shouting and pounding his hands on a parked car in despair.
Others sobbed and screamed and were consoled by the people with them as well as some of the traffic officials.
The investigation has since been taken over by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, which deals specifically with hit killings.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Matiwane had just collected the woman at Walmer Links when he was shot.
“It appears that a suspect was waiting at the intersection and as he [Matiwane] stopped, the man opened fire.
“The traffic official accelerated in an attempt to get away and crashed into the back of a car in Victoria Drive.
“On impact, the other car spun out of control and came to a halt on the side of Victoria Drive while the traffic vehicle also lost control and ploughed into the perimeter fence of the Walmer Links complex, where it came to a stop,” Naidu said.
A shop owner, who did not want to be named, said he had been inside the store when he heard about three gunshots and ducked behind the counter.
“I did not know what was happening.
“The shots were followed by a loud bang, when the two cars crashed, and then [Matiwane’s traffic vehicle] drove into the fence,” he said.
Another man, who also did not want to be named, said Matiwane gave the woman a lift every day.
“He is here every morning, fetching or dropping off the woman. We always see him,” the man said.
Naidu said Matiwane had been shot twice, in the side of the head and neck.
“The female passenger was shot in the hand during the incident,” she said.
Gardmed Ambulance Service owner Dave Gardner said Matiwane was declared dead on the scene and the woman was taken to hospital.
Municipal safety and security directorate head Keith Meyer and traffic department chief Warren Prins were both at the scene after the shooting.
Prins confirmed that Matiwane did not carry a firearm, making a planned robbery an unlikely motive.
“This is a truly tragic day for us,” he said.
“Matiwane was a dedicated member with countless years’ experience.
“He was an active union member and was passionate about workers’ rights.
“He was currently serving on a transportation unit team that had been established to deal with overloading of school transport vehicles, taxis and the overloading of goods vehicles.
“Today, we have lost a brother, a person who was widely respected within the ranks of the traffic department.
“This is an attack on all law-enforcement officials and we will be assisting the SA Police with any information or resources that they need,” a visibly upset Prins said.
“We had the weekend shooting in the Uitenhage area and now this.
“Law-enforcement officials are under attack and we need to band together to fight these criminals before more hard-working, honest citizens are killed.”
South African Municipal Workers’ Union regional secretary Melikhaya Kortjan said Matiwane was one of the founding members of the union in the safety and security directorate in 1987.
“We are saddened by his death. We heard this morning and are shocked by this tragic incident,” he said.
“We urge law enforcement to bring the culprit to book. This cannot be tolerated.
“He [Matiwane] had turned 60 last year and decided to continue working to serve the community.”
The DA’s Gustav Rautenbach — who was also on the scene — said the murder showed an urgent need for a safer-city summit.
Rautenbach said a motion to have a summit had been agreed during a special sitting of the metro’s safety and security portfolio committee last year but details had not yet been finalised.
“We can no longer sit back and leave our residents and officials at the mercy of criminals,” he said.
“This tragic incident must serve as a wake-up call and move the municipality to expedite the matter.
“We must formulate clear plans to safeguard our municipal officials and residents.”