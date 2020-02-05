Tears and anger as veteran traffic cop gunned down in suspected hit

Chaos erupted in morning peak-hour traffic in Walmer yesterday when a suspected hitman, his face hidden by a balaclava, callously opened fire on a Port Elizabeth traffic officer.

Thirty-year veteran Dorrington Zola Matiwane, 60, of KwaMagxaki, was hit in the head and neck and died at the scene.

A woman who got a lift to work with him every day, was shot in the hand and taken to hospital.

Shortly afterwards, there were heartbreaking scenes of grief and anger as members of Matiwane’s family arrived at the shooting scene.

Some traffic officials parked nearby sat crying in their vehicles, while Matiwane’s highly emotional relatives paced up and down the road, at times raging against the cold-blooded killing or sobbing loudly.

The shooting comes just three days after a provincial traffic official narrowly escaped death when he was fired upon while driving home in Kamesh, Uitenhage.

Yesterday’s attack occurred at 7.30am at the intersection of Lungelo Mlandu Road and Victoria Drive in the Walmer Links estate after Matiwane had picked up the unnamed woman, 43, who works at the municipality’s waste management department.

Three shots were fired — two of them hitting Matiwane and one the woman.