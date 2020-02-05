Second Luxury goods attached at Georgiou’s dealership

Massage beds, lamps, a leather couch and a selection of paintings were just some of the unexpected items attached by a sheriff at Port Elizabeth businessman Philip Georgiou’s second-hand car dealership.

The writ of execution was driven by attorney Anel Botha after Georgiou — through his upmarket dealership in Fernglen — failed to pay up the R180,000 for which he had sold her Audi TT more than a year ago.

In April, the court had ordered Art Holdings International, trading as Georgiou Future Investments, to reimburse Botha the R180,000, with a judge finding that Georgiou had attempted to mislead the court.

Nine months later, Botha has still not received her cash.

On January 21, deputy sheriff of the court, Derrick Olivier, accordingly served the writ of execution on one of the dealership’s employees.

According to the legal document, Georgiou failed to pay the costs ordered by the court application resulting in the sheriff attaching R205,920 worth of goods.

“A sale date and sale requirements will only be supplied after removal,” Olivier wrote.

The items attached include two Datsun Gos worth R35,000 each, a Range Rover valued at R130,000, and an assortment of tables and chairs worth a combined R1,400.

Massage beds and paintings — items not ordinarily found in a second-hand car dealership — were also attached.

Georgiou’s lawyer, Deon van der Merwe, said the matter was sub judice when asked for comment.

“Our client can only place on record that it has instructed their attorney of record to bring an application for leave to appeal in this matter in the [Supreme Court of Appeal] in Bloemfontein,” he said.

The dealership in Hurd Street has since undergone a makeover, with new signage offering to buy gold, and offering loans against cars, bikes, boats, jet skis and caravan trailers.

Asked if the dealership had closed down, Van der Merwe said: “The dealership is still operating from the current address.”

Meanwhile, Botha’s lawyer, Joyzel Obbes, said an instruction had yet to be given to the sheriff to physically remove the goods.

“At the moment, any third parties can interplead if they allege that they are the owners of the goods.

“We are waiting for that process to unfold,” Obbes said.

At the time of the initial court action, Botha had claimed in court papers that she had first entered into an agreement with the dealership’s salesman, Andrew van Eerden, on June 29 2018 to sell her vehicle for R220,000.

Two conflicting versions had emerged about the said agreement.

Botha claimed that, according to the agreement, she would receive R200,000 and Georgiou would pocket the remaining R20,000 as profit.

Georgiou, however, said it was agreed that Botha would buy an Audi A3 from him for R259,000 and that the proceeds of the sale of her own Audi would be used towards this.

On July 26, Botha received an offer of R180,000 for her vehicle, which she accepted and a variation of the sale agreement was made.

Botha said it was agreed that the purchase price of R180,000 would be paid to her immediately once the sale was concluded and that if she then decided to buy another car from Georgiou, she would be given a R20,000 discount.

Judge Thembekile Malusi had ruled that the evidence overwhelmingly supported Botha’s side of the story.

Georgiou’s dealership has been at the centre of court actions several times over the past year.

In December, at least 20 vehicles were removed from the dealership and returned to Absa Bank.

The decision followed a heated court fight, in which Absa accused Georgiou International of breaching a floor plan facilities agreement worth more than R6m.

A string of other clients have also since turned to the court for relief with claims that they were left hundreds of thousands of rand out of pocket or without the vehicles they had been promised.

Georgiou at all times denied any wrongdoing.