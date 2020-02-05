News

Man arrested for allegedly raping, strangling mother to death

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 05 February 2020
The man and his 51-year-old mother were enjoying a glass of wine together when the alleged incidents happened.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped and murdered his mother in Rietvale, Northern Cape, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said the man and his 51-year-old mother were enjoying a glass of wine together under a tree on Sunday evening when the incident happened.

“It is alleged the suspect raped his mother and was caught in the act by a passer-by who raised the alarm. Police were alerted and unfortunately the victim was found dead.  

“The suspect was later arrested,” Ramatseba said.

He said a post-mortem revealed that the woman was strangled.

The man is expected to appear in the Modder River magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

