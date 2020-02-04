Webber murder accused ratted out alleged accomplices, court hears
One of the four men accused of murdering 76-year-old Denise Webber turned himself in and helped point out his accomplices to the police, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Tuesday.
Testifying on behalf of the state, Lieutenant-Colonel Stephanus de Bruin said it took a week for Fikile Mengo, 20, to hand himself in...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.