Wardle bust with cellphone at court

Fraud accused legal commentator Brenda Wardle risks having her research privileges revoked after she was caught with a cellphone in her possession.

Though the awaiting-trial prisoner does not deny having a cellphone — or that she had been using it for nearly three years — she believes she is being targeted because of the colour of her skin.

“It is common practice for an accused who has not yet been convicted to have access to a phone, not just the Panayiotous of the world,” she told the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, referring to convicted wife murderer Christopher Panayiotou.

“Let’s not pussyfoot around the issue. I know it’s because of the colour of my skin.”

Wardle’s criminal trial has been delayed several times since her arrest in June 2017 due to numerous court applications in which the 59-year-old claimed to have been unfairly treated by prison authorities, the judicial system and the police.

She is accused of misrepresenting herself as a practising attorney to pocket about R500,000 between 2009 and 2013 by offering to assist a prisoner with his parole application.

Wardle, who was studying towards her doctorate in law at the time of her arrest, is conducting her own defence.

On Monday, state advocate Tjaart van Zyl informed magistrate Lionel Lindoor that Wardle had been using the cellphone at court.

“In future while she prepares [for her case] she should only be allowed to prepare under supervision,” Van Zyl said.

Wardle had been allowed to sit in a vacant court by herself with a laptop and an internet connection to conduct her research.

Van Zyl submitted that this should now come to an end.

Wardle said she would, on Tuesday, raise the issue of the phone in an application to the Port Elizabeth High Court.

She would then return to the Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.