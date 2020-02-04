Vodacom to launch 5G services with the help of Liquid Telecoms in 2020

Vodacom expects to offer 5G mobile services to its South African customers this year by using a network being built by another African operator, Liquid Telecom, Vodacom chief executive Shameel Joosub said on Tuesday.

Liquid Telecom announced last month it was building a wholesale 5G network that would be available from early 2020, using its share of the 3.5 GHz spectrum required for 5G. It said it would allow other operators to roam on its network.

Liquid, which said its wholesale service would be available in major South African cities, did not say which technology supplier would be used to roll out its 5G network.

Joosub said, “We expect to be able to launch 5G services in SA this year.”

“This is possible thanks to a recent roaming agreement with Liquid Telecom, as 5G spectrum is largely unassigned in SA.”

Vodacom, which is majority owned by Britain's Vodafone, said it would manage the 5G network on behalf of Liquid Telecom, although it did not say precisely where or when the 5G service would be available to customers.