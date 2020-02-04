Truck hijacked and robbed on N2

A delivery truck carrying tyres and various other items was hijacked by a gang of robbers who forced the driver to pull over during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The gang, comprising of at least eight men, followed the truck on the N2 while it left the Bay shortly after midnight.

The truck was en route to Makhanda from Port Elizabeth for a delivery.

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said as the truck approached the Truckers Inn turn-off in Wells Estate, a bakkie pulled up alongside it.

“Several shots were fired in the air by a suspect in the bakkie.

“The driver was signalled to pull over while the passenger in the bakkie pointed a firearm at him,” he said.

“The truck stopped and the passenger and driver were forced out at gunpoint. The suspect ushered them onto the bakkie.”

Beetge said a further two vehicles then stopped behind the truck with more gunmen.

“The suspects drove off with the truck and the two vehicles followed. The truck driver and passenger were driven to Uitenhage Road where they were left.”

By 1am the truck had been found abandoned in Wells Estate.

“All the contents were missing,” he said.

A case of hijacking is under investigation.