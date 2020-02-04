Soweto trends as Mzansi fumes about load-shedding: 'They must pay for electricity'

Mzansi is fuming about load-shedding and calling on Eskom and the government to ensure residents who use electricity pay for it.

Johannesburg residents endured another round of power cuts on Monday, after the municipality announced that it had lost generating capacity at the Kelvin substation.

The city said it was forced to implement stage 2 load-shedding, as instructed by Eskom, TimesLIVE reported.

Non-payment by Soweto residents caught the attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who warned in his Sona address last year that government would act against those who used the resource free.

He said it was important to assert the necessity of paying for electricity as boycotting payments strained the system. “The days of boycotting payment are over. This is now the time to build. It is the time for all of us to make our own contribution.”

During a heated Twitter debate, some called for government to recover its more than R17bn debt from the township, while others said the power utility must scrap it, install new electricity meters and start a new billing system.

Here's a glimpse of what was said: