Soweto trends as Mzansi fumes about load-shedding: 'They must pay for electricity'
Mzansi is fuming about load-shedding and calling on Eskom and the government to ensure residents who use electricity pay for it.
Johannesburg residents endured another round of power cuts on Monday, after the municipality announced that it had lost generating capacity at the Kelvin substation.
The city said it was forced to implement stage 2 load-shedding, as instructed by Eskom, TimesLIVE reported.
Non-payment by Soweto residents caught the attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who warned in his Sona address last year that government would act against those who used the resource free.
He said it was important to assert the necessity of paying for electricity as boycotting payments strained the system. “The days of boycotting payment are over. This is now the time to build. It is the time for all of us to make our own contribution.”
During a heated Twitter debate, some called for government to recover its more than R17bn debt from the township, while others said the power utility must scrap it, install new electricity meters and start a new billing system.
Here's a glimpse of what was said:
Lol soweto residents said they can’t afford electricity because they’re unemployed, now when Eskom wants to inspect their homes they’re not available because they’re at work. ?— uDokotela (@_uPrince) February 3, 2020
#Soweto residents fighting not to pay for electricity, are exactly like whites fighting to protect their privilege.— Lusso?????️ (@1st_Vince) February 3, 2020
Nothing special about #Soweto , everyone must pay for electricity.— Fanny-ZN (@fanny_miz) February 3, 2020
Implement stage 20 of load shedding wena Eskom banye nyi. pic.twitter.com/zYR9X87gRA
#Soweto residents: we won't pay the ANC promised us Free electricity— ZiKODE??️?? (@AoneMusiq) February 3, 2020
Eskom New CEO: pic.twitter.com/EflJTQY8KR
I like the new Eskom guy. Cima!?? #Eskom #Soweto pic.twitter.com/H255pHRRl2— Sandi (@sandi74516125) February 3, 2020
Eskom wants us to pay more for electricity? While place's like Soweto don't pay for electricity since 1994? Eskom! First cut their power before you ask us to pay more! This Bais must Stop! Under the constitution we are all Equal? How can you give a mill+ citizens power for free??— judge and jury (@JUDGEJUSTIN777) February 3, 2020
Soweto you must pay for electricity even people in the rural areas are paying stop complaining #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/TvqiaVMiW3— Raymond (@Boz_ray) January 30, 2020
#Soweto accounts on electricity should be cancelled and started afresh so they could pay said; Julius Sello.. there's nothing special about Soweto we all south African resident and must be treated the same.. @Eskom_SA u May not like him but your listening!— KEM (@MOKGEMOTSO1) February 3, 2020
Just cut off those ?
Eskom must inforce meters across soweto,so that those who pay r not affected#Soweto— Mchangana Wa Mutsonga (@MMutsonga) February 3, 2020