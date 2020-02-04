News

Slain traffic officer identified

By Gareth Wilson - 04 February 2020
KILLED ON DUTY: The traffic official gunned down in Victoria Drive on Tuesday morning has been identified as Dorrington Zola Matiwane. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The traffic official who was gunned down in Victoria Drive, Walmer this morning has been identified as Dorrington Zola Matiwane.

Matiwane, 60, who was described as a veteran senior traffic official with more than 30 years’ service, was shot dead shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday.

Within 30 minutes of the incident, officials had blocked off Victoria Drive while relatives began arriving on the scene.

The road is still blocked while forensic specialists combed the scene for evidence.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that detectives were on the scene.

Earlier on Tuesday Naidu said Matiwane had a passenger in the car who was shot and wounded. 

The woman sustained a wound to the hand and was taken to hospital.

