Slain traffic officer identified
The traffic official who was gunned down in Victoria Drive, Walmer this morning has been identified as Dorrington Zola Matiwane.
Matiwane, 60, who was described as a veteran senior traffic official with more than 30 years’ service, was shot dead shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday.
Within 30 minutes of the incident, officials had blocked off Victoria Drive while relatives began arriving on the scene.
The road is still blocked while forensic specialists combed the scene for evidence.
Victoria Drive in Walmer has been cordoned off after a 60-year-old metro traffic officer was gunned down Tuesday morning.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) February 4, 2020
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that detectives were on the scene.
Earlier on Tuesday Naidu said Matiwane had a passenger in the car who was shot and wounded.
The woman sustained a wound to the hand and was taken to hospital.