Slain traffic officer identified

The traffic official who was gunned down in Victoria Drive, Walmer this morning has been identified as Dorrington Zola Matiwane.

Matiwane, 60, who was described as a veteran senior traffic official with more than 30 years’ service, was shot dead shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday.

Within 30 minutes of the incident, officials had blocked off Victoria Drive while relatives began arriving on the scene.

The road is still blocked while forensic specialists combed the scene for evidence.