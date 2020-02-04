Legendary detective Melvin Humpel dies
Legendary Port Elizabeth detective Melvin Humpel died from a heart attack at his home in Kamma Park on Sunday afternoon.
Humpel, 63, became a household name in Port Elizabeth in the mid-1990s after cracking the Alison Botha rape and attempted murder case, among several other high-profile investigations.
Since news of his death on Sunday, messages of support and condolences have flooded in on social media.
Friends and family called Humpel an outstanding detective, an avid dog lover and a man who gave back to the community.
Humpel’s most high-profile case was in December 1994, when Botha was hijacked and taken to a remote spot at Noordhoek, where she was raped and stabbed more than 30 times, and her throat slit.
Botha later managed to crawl to the road where she was found and rushed to hospital.
Frans du Toit received three life sentences and Theuns Kruger received one life sentence plus a 25-year prison sentence for the brutal attack.
The dramatic case was later turned into movie called Alison, based on the book, I Have Life — Alison’s Journey.
Humpel’s daughter Lu-Ann Moffett, 38, said the family was shattered by his death.
“It was so unexpected and sudden, which adds to the shock,” Moffett said.
“He was sitting outside on the bench on Sunday afternoon at lunchtime when it happened.
“I was around the corner on my way there when I got the news,” she said.
“He was talking, and then just slowly fell forward and was gone.”
Moffett said several attempts to resuscitate him had failed.
Her father had been an avid German Shepherd dog lover, having been a specialist narcotic dog handler in Komani before moving to Port Elizabeth in about 1993.
“When he was in Port Elizabeth he moved to the murder and robbery unit and then the serious crimes unit,” Moffett said.
“One thing about my father — everything he did he did with full commitment.”
Humpel was the lead investigator in several sensational cases including the murder of rugby administrator Merwe Swart, gunned down in his driveway in Port Elizabeth in 1996, as well as the robbery-murder of SABC cameraman Eddie Ellis in 1997.
He also headed the probe into the murder of slain policewoman Sonia Schwartz, who was axed to death by her husband, Dave, a police superintendent at the time, in front of their children in 1997.
Former police brigadier turned ward councillor John Best described Humpel as a great detective who had gone out of his way to help people.
“In those days everyone knew who he [Humpel] was.
“He was such a good detective that his reputation in the police was known by all who worked there,” Best said.
“His detective skills were impeccable, and his passion and drive to help people was amazing.”
Humpel had been working at Parry’s Office Furniture for several years after leaving the police.
In the early 2000s, he lost his leg in a freak accident when a tree fell on him.
At the time, Humpel had been felling trees in Walmer.
Port Elizabeth advocate Terry Price said they had worked together in the narcotics division of the police for several years.
“I have known him for 49 years.
“He was not a friend; he was really like my brother — an absolute legend and the best cop I have ever worked with,” he said.
Price said Humpel feared no-one and was devoted to helping people.
“He spoke fluent Xhosa and gained the trust of so many people.
“Those who were on the wrong side of the law feared him and those who were good, honest people loved him,” he said.
Humpel was the chair of the Summerstrand Cheshire Homes and cofounded the Amputee Support Group in 2005.
Amputee Support Group chair Brian Paddey said: “He was an incredible man.
“He was a real-life hero and that is what inspired so many in the support group.”
Humpel is survived by his wife, Mercia, 64, and daughters Heidi, 43, and Lu-Ann, 39, as well as adopted son Shaun Muller Humpel, 30.
His funeral will be held at St Marks Church in Westering at 10am on Saturday.