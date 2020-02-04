Legendary detective Melvin Humpel dies

Legendary Port Elizabeth detective Melvin Humpel died from a heart attack at his home in Kamma Park on Sunday afternoon.

Humpel, 63, became a household name in Port Elizabeth in the mid-1990s after cracking the Alison Botha rape and attempted murder case, among several other high-profile investigations.

Since news of his death on Sunday, messages of support and condolences have flooded in on social media.

Friends and family called Humpel an outstanding detective, an avid dog lover and a man who gave back to the community.

Humpel’s most high-profile case was in December 1994, when Botha was hijacked and taken to a remote spot at Noordhoek, where she was raped and stabbed more than 30 times, and her throat slit.

Botha later managed to crawl to the road where she was found and rushed to hospital.

Frans du Toit received three life sentences and Theuns Kruger received one life sentence plus a 25-year prison sentence for the brutal attack.

The dramatic case was later turned into movie called Alison, based on the book, I Have Life — Alison’s Journey.

Humpel’s daughter Lu-Ann Moffett, 38, said the family was shattered by his death.

“It was so unexpected and sudden, which adds to the shock,” Moffett said.

“He was sitting outside on the bench on Sunday afternoon at lunchtime when it happened.

“I was around the corner on my way there when I got the news,” she said.

“He was talking, and then just slowly fell forward and was gone.”

Moffett said several attempts to resuscitate him had failed.