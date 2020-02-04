Guards march to city hall demanding pay rise
About 70 municipal security guards marched to the Port Elizabeth City Hall on Tuesday , demanding a pay increase.
The guards who were insourced by the municipality in January last year, handed over a petition to the municipality’s petition officer, Oscar Mngwanza...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.