Cop convicted of assault and kidnap with Mdluli maintains his innocence

Mthembeni Mthunzi, the former policeman who was convicted alongside former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli on assault and kidnapping counts last year, maintained his innocence on Tuesday.

Mthunzi took the stand during sentencing proceedings in the high court in Johannesburg.

Prosecutor Zaais van Zyl had indicated before the court he would argue that Mthunzi be sentenced to a prison term — despite the recommendation by probation officer Mulalo Nemutandani that he be sentenced to a term of correctional supervision.

The two men were last year each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.