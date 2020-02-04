ANC viewed as profiting from misery — Mabuyane

The painful perception of the ANC is that the party is so corrupt that it seeks to profit from the misery of the people.

Giving his closing remarks at a two-day regional lekgotla, ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane said people had lost confidence in the ANC and the rumour going around was that the party was using the drought that has engulfed the province as an excuse to abuse public funds because people in the ANC owned water carting trucks.

“Corruption now has become a strategic threat to the entire national democratic revolution; the idea of a capable state cannot exist alongside systematic corruption.

“Corruption weakens the capacity of the state to deliver,” he said.

Mabuyane said the Eastern Cape was viewed by many as a province of underperformance.

“We can longer afford to be soft or pay lip service to the question of corruption.”