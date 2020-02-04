Admin clerk jailed for stealing from church

Likening her actions to a high-speed race on the Kyalami circuit with no brakes, a magistrate has sentenced a church clerk to four years’ imprisonment for stealing R440,000 from elderly parishioners.



Magistrate Lionel Lindoor said it was only when members of the Dutch Reformed (NG) Church in North End found out about the six-year stealing spree that Elizabeth van Deventer’s thievery was finally brought to a stop...

