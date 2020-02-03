Universities shutdown called off after minister and student body reach agreement

“There is a mechanism in place, agreed between NSFAS and institutions to assess the financial eligibility of students who obtain a place and register for an approved programme but have not applied to NSFAS to be allowed to register while the NSFAS assessment is under way.

“It has also been agreed that the relevant section of the 2020 guidelines will be adapted and approved to reflect the agreements made,” Nzimande said.

He said the issue of differential incidental allowances for male and female students would be explored during this year for the 2021 academic year.

“Some issues were regarded as critical and were to be dealt within the shortest period of time.

“These are the issues: The matter of postgraduates and in particular students who are NSFAS recipients wishing to continue with their studies.