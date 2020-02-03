South Africans working in China's Wuhan feel abandoned by government

PREMIUM

Living in lockdown amid fears of contracting a deadly virus, a group of young professionals from the Eastern Cape say they feel abandoned by the SA government as the coronavirus spreads across the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where they now live and work.



They, and others from SA, say they want to be evacuated — something health minister Zweli Mkhize is not willing to do just yet...

