SA's taxi ride survival guide

You’ve got to admit that South Africans are a breed of their own.

We have our own set of rules that we live by and we laugh even in the midst of the most serious times.

True to our helpful nature, South Africans have taken to Twitter to produce something of a survival guide for any person who may find themselves out of the comfort of an air-conditioned Uber taxi and inside a minibus taxi where strangers are forced to sit side-by-side, interact and essentially abide by all the unwritten (until now) rules of the taxi life.

One Twitter user posted her own dos and don’t in taxis as the after:

1) Do not speak English in a taxi.

2) Do not sit at the back if you don’t know where you are going.

3) Eat your KFC at home.