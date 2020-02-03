Rules to remove protector are lawful — Modise

He said Modise insisted this was not the case.

“Parliament’s processes and the rules adhere to the rules of natural justice, including the audi alteram partem rule, and are informed by the relevant constitutional principles of fairness, transparency and accountability.

“Accordingly, there exists no legal impediment or grounds for the assembly not to proceed with the implementation of the new rules,” Mothapo said.

Mkhwebane said last week she had been advised that the rules were unconstitutional and unlawful in that they amounted to a violation of the constitutionally prescribed duty imposed on organs of state to protect the independence of Chapter 9 institutions.

“The rules also do not adequately provide the audi palteram partem rule — the principle of listening to both sides of the story — at all,” she said.

“They breach the rights of the heads of Chapter 9 institutions.”

She said the rules did not make provision for the recusal of conflicted parties in any of the envisaged processes.

Mkhwebane said there were several people in the National Assembly who were or had recently been the subject of her investigations.

Mothapo said the speaker has confirmed that the substantive motion complied with the form requirements in the rules.

“The National Assembly and the rules of parliament safeguard against any risk of abuse of power or unfairness, including the inquiry process outlined in the new rules,” he said.

Mothapo said Modise could not unduly obstruct the right of any MP to table a duly compliant motion submitted in line with the constitution.