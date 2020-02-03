Metro Matters | Flooding manhole in Helenvale poses threat to children
Helenvale residents have voiced concerns over a manhole that has been leaking for more than three months, fearing that a child could fall into it and drown.
Adding to their woes is an illegal dumping site that continues to grow and pollute the area.
A resident, who referred to himself simply as “Deon”, informed Metro Matters of the problem and said children had to play far from houses as the open areas were filled with rubbish.
“I’ve complained so many times with no reply from the counsellor’s office and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
“I can’t understand why they don't clean the streets. Maybe it’s because it’s the northern areas,” he said.
Metro Matters visited the area in Kobus Road, Helenvale, where upon arrival children as young as five were playing in the open manhole and with clean water that was flowing from it.
When inquiring about the matter at the houses nearby, the reporter was told that the manhole had been reported many times to the municipality by several residents but no-one had come to fix it.
Kobus Road resident Raylene Jenniker, 28, said that on hot days the children would play in the water and some of the children climbed into the manhole..
“Every day we have to sit and watch the children playing so we can be alert when one gets injured,” she said.
“Our streets lights are not working, people use every open area for illegal dumping, we have people from other areas coming to dump their rubbish not far from our houses and there is nothing we can do about.”.
Jenniker said the municipal rubbish truck would not come every week, and also failed to collect rubbish from every street.
“We are living in filth, the manhole is a tripping hazard on the pavement, our children are in great danger, and we fear that one day a child will get injured by the open manhole or even catch diseases with filth that is in every corner of Helenvale.”
Ward 13 councilor Pieter Hermaans could not be reached for comment.
When Metro Matters contacted the municipality, spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said a reference number was needed to trace the cases and their progress.
Metro Matters informed Mniki that the residents claimed that different individuals had reported the matters and that they claimed to have no references.
“The residents need to keep the references when reporting such matters so that it can be easy to trace the case, but we will investigate the matter,” he said.