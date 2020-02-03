Metro Matters | Flooding manhole in Helenvale poses threat to children

Helenvale residents have voiced concerns over a manhole that has been leaking for more than three months, fearing that a child could fall into it and drown.

Adding to their woes is an illegal dumping site that continues to grow and pollute the area.

A resident, who referred to himself simply as “Deon”, informed Metro Matters of the problem and said children had to play far from houses as the open areas were filled with rubbish.

“I’ve complained so many times with no reply from the counsellor’s office and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

“I can’t understand why they don't clean the streets. Maybe it’s because it’s the northern areas,” he said.

Metro Matters visited the area in Kobus Road, Helenvale, where upon arrival children as young as five were playing in the open manhole and with clean water that was flowing from it.

When inquiring about the matter at the houses nearby, the reporter was told that the manhole had been reported many times to the municipality by several residents but no-one had come to fix it.

Kobus Road resident Raylene Jenniker, 28, said that on hot days the children would play in the water and some of the children climbed into the manhole..

“Every day we have to sit and watch the children playing so we can be alert when one gets injured,” she said.