Manhunt for four after robbery at Mount Pleasant store

A manhunt is under way for four suspects after the robbery of Dales Supermarket in Mount Pleasant yesterday.

Police said one suspect was arrested shortly after the robbery while the other four fled on foot.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the robbery had happened at about 1pm.

“Four men entered the store and held staff members and three customers at gunpoint,” she said.

“The cash tills were emptied and the suspects also used a trolley to remove a large safe from the office.

“The safe was loaded into the boot of the getaway car. It was so large that the boot could not close.”

Janse van Rensburg said members of a security responding to the alarm saw the car.

“A chase ensued down Bufflesfontein Road and the security vehicle pulled in front of the getaway vehicle.

“The suspects fled on foot. One suspect was arrested at the scene.”

The 23-year-old suspect will appear in court tomorrow.