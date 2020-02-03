Karoo student receives first Flip Potgieter Scholarship at NMU

As Nelson Mandela University opened for the new academic year on Monday, first-year student Lonwabo Jacobs, 17, took his first steps towards a dream career in the sciences.

The Somerset East matriculant is the first recipient of the Flip Potgieter Scholarship, a legacy bursary honouring Potgieter, who was passionate about promoting the study of maths and science throughout his life. He died in 2018.

The scholarship will provide R100,000 a year for the three years of Lonwabo’s Bachelor of Science degree at NMU.

“I feel very excited to be awarded the bursary,” Lonwabo, who was raised by his mother Portia, a police officer, said.

“I would like to become a well-known forensic analyst.”

Potgieter, who fought apartheid and was well-known in the Bay’s political and cricket administration circles, lectured in maths at NMU from 1978 to 2006.

He was also responsible for co-founding the university’s Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre (GMMDC) in 2002, which aims to boost the maths and science marks of promising pupils from underprivileged schools to help them gain access to tertiary studies.

The centre also promotes Steam (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education in SA schools, as well as creativity in problem-solving to empower pupils with the skills they need to find work in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

After retiring, Potgieter continued to be involved with mathematics education, helping in-service teachers to upgrade their qualifications.

After his death, Stellenbosch businessman and former Cadbury’s director Piet Beyers, who became a close friend of Potgieter’s while living in Port Elizabeth from 1987 to 1994, decided to set up the legacy bursary in his honour.

Potgieter loved the Karoo — frequently visiting a family farm near Jansenville — and was passionate about creating equal opportunities for all South Africans.

As such, the scholarship aims to create opportunities for Karoo-based candidates from financially-challenged backgrounds to study towards any degree in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields at NMU.

The scholarship will be awarded to a new recipient every three years, and preference will be given to those who plan to enter the teaching profession.

Beyers said: “Pottie and I often spoke about the challenges facing SA, and what the country’s priorities should be.

“He always said: ‘What is key is education, education, education’.

“He was passionate about maths and science.

“My hope is that the scholarship will help to preserve the legacy of a special man who had a big impact on a lot of people.

“It’s a way to say: ‘Thank you, Pottie’.”

Lonwabo said he chose to pursue forensic science studies because he had a “keen eye for detail and an unquenchable thirst for research and investigation”.

He was also keen to help others through a field that “increases public safety by contributing to the capture of criminals”.

“It also helps the victims and their families to achieve justice and closure,” Lonwabo said.

Lonwabo moved to Johnson Ngonqoza Senior Secondary School in grade 10 because his previous high school did not offer science as a matric subject.

While at Johnson Ngonqoza, he was part of a group of pupils who initiated maths study sessions.

He also attended the maths centre’s incubator school programme (ISP), which played a key role in helping him to achieve his bachelor’s pass.

“Every year, my marks improved,” he said.

Potgieter’s widow, Sally, who was on the scholarship selection panel, said: “I’m so excited about a gifted learner like Lonwabo having the opportunity to study further.”

“Our country needs more scientists and engineers, these are fields that need to be developed.”

Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre director and co-founder Prof Werner Olivier said the centre would provide a mentor for Lonwabo for the duration of his studies.