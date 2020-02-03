Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Alice
Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Alice on Sunday afternoon.
Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso said a disaster team had been dispatched to assess the extent of the damage.
“The overflow caused Alice town to be on a standstill as vehicles could barely manoeuvre from one place to another while some homes have been damaged,” she said.
Madikizela-Vuso said details would be made available as the situation unfolds.
This is a developing story.