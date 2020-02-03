News

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Alice

By Sino Majangaza - 03 February 2020
Alice was hit by heavy rains and flooding on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Alice on Sunday afternoon.

Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso said a disaster team had been dispatched to assess the extent of the damage.

“The overflow caused Alice town to be on a standstill as vehicles could barely manoeuvre from one place to  another while some homes have been damaged,” she said. 

Madikizela-Vuso said details would be made available as the situation unfolds.

This is a developing story.

