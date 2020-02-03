Councillors reject assessment report ‘riddled with errors’

Do you believe it takes the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality an average of 24 hours to fix water leaks?

No? Well, neither did councillors who last week rejected a report which claimed that 98% of water leaks were fixed in 24 hours.

The report also claimed that all 25 Integrated Public Transport Service (IPTS) buses were operational, despite a political oversight visit by the DA in September — under the assessment period — which found that 14 of the buses were on the road.

The midterm budget and assessment report for the first six months of the 2018/2019 financial year was debated in council on Thursday.

Councillors said it was too riddled with errors and, as a result, the ANC’s Rory Riordan asked that it be sent back to lower committees for further assessments.

“The report states that zero ward-based public meetings were called during the period under review. I’ve personally attended six,” Riordan said.

“The report states that all 25 IPTS buses are operational.

“I mean those buses were bought more than 10 years ago and we know that not all of them are running.

“How long does something new stay new?

“I suggest that this report be moved either to the budget and treasury [committee] or municipal public accounts committee because council is not a good forum to conduct a technical assessment on a long document,” Riordan said.

DA councillor Leander Kruger, referring to the report’s claim that the city responded to 98% of water leaks within 24 hours, said this was an outright lie.

“Unless we’re saying that [being] responded to [is] being given a reference number, that is not responding to a water complaint,” he said.

Asked yesterday how his department had arrived at this figure, infrastructure and engineering head Andile Lungisa said: “The 98% is for addressing leaks.

“That figure is correct, it’s not just us giving people with water complaints reference numbers but fixing water leaks.

“We know there’s a backlog but we’re addressing it.”

A different document, the metro’s annual report for the 2018/2019 financial year, stated that 43.94% of the city’s water losses were due to leaks, theft and metering inaccuracies.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the midterm budget and assessment report presented last week was credible because the data had been primarily sourced from the metro’s service delivery directorates and was further subjected to a rigorous process of quality assurance by the internal audit process of the municipality.

“The case of 98% rate refers to the average time taken to fix water leaks, it does not refer to individual times to fix individual water leaks,” Mniki said.

The midterm assessment report also indicated a year-on-year decrease in the metro’s performance for the past three financial years.

The report showed that some issues mentioned by the service delivery directorates indicated that the causes for poor performance were:

The introduction of new controls with supply chain management that prolonged procurement processes;

Many objections received from service providers during supply chain management processes;

Delayed approval of the 2019/2020 budget by the council; and

The absence of senior managers during the better part of the second quarter.

Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels said the information in the report was not credible.

“When talking about new controls in supply chain processes, let’s talk about who must implement them.

“Our biggest problem here is our officials who hold us to ransom when it comes to matters of service delivery.

“It’s the same officials who want to be politicians and feel like they own this institution and do as they like.

“It’s the very same officials that need to be dealt with and removed if they’re underperforming.

“As the leadership of this municipality we need to sit down, view the problem areas, identify them and deal with these officials.

“For us to get adverse reports year in and out, we must not be surprised because we keep doing the same thing every year,” Daniels said.