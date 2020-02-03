Arts students bare their inner and outer selves

PREMIUM

With the aim of changing past outlooks while simultaneously reflecting their own, two Nelson Mandela University art students will this week exhibit works which expose their inner selves through their own visual perceptions.



Acting dean for the faculty of arts, Professor Mary Duker, said both exhibitions at NMU’s Bird Street Gallery delved deep into the concepts and ideas of the “self” through the visual reflection of each student’s identity...

