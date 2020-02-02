KZN man shot dead after firing at police during crime-busting operation
Police allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man who opened fire on them during a stop-and-search operation in Inanda, north of Durban on Friday night.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a police team was conducting an operation in the Congo area of Inanda when the man allegedly drew a firearm and shot at them.
They returned fire, allegedly killing the man.
Police search and rescue officers were dispatched to help retrieve the man's body from the bottom of a steep embankment.
Mbele said an inquest docket has been opened and cases of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were being investigated.