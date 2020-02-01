WATCH LIVE | Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi to be laid to rest

A funeral service for 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi will be held on Saturday at Kensington Secondary School in Johannesburg.

The former Parktown Boys' High School pupil died during a school orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge near Brits.

Mpianzi's death has brought into sharp focus a glaring lack of safety measures at adventure camps, which are not regulated.

About a week ago, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi suspended the school's principal, Malcolm Williams.

Lesufi said teachers involved in the outing would potentially be charged individually – based on an investigation into whether they were guilty of negligent behaviour – and all the district officials who handled the application for the school's visit would also receive letters of suspension.