WATCH LIVE | Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi to be laid to rest

By TimesLIVE - 01 February 2020

A funeral service for 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi will be held on Saturday at Kensington Secondary School in Johannesburg.

The former Parktown Boys' High School pupil died during a school orientation camp  at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge near Brits.

Mpianzi's death has brought into sharp focus a glaring lack of safety measures at adventure camps, which are not regulated.

About a week ago, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi suspended the school's principal, Malcolm Williams.

Lesufi said  teachers involved in the outing would potentially be charged individually – based on an investigation into whether they were guilty of negligent behaviour – and all the district officials who handled the application for the school's visit would also receive letters of suspension.

