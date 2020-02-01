More load-shedding on way as Eskom ramps up maintenance

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has warned of increased load-shedding over the medium term as the company embarks on aggressive maintenance to arrest the deterioration of its plant.

Briefing journalists on the state of the system yesterday, De Ruyter said Eskom would implement plans to revert to maintenance as per the guidelines of the original equipment manufacturers, which would mean it would no longer defer required maintenance checks and would carry out the recommended plant refurbishments.

This — which he called “philosophy maintenance” — would require longer outages and less available capacity to generate electricity for a period.

A detailed and careful maintenance plan was being drawn up, after which he would be able to inform customers of how much capacity would be available and how much load-shedding would be necessary.

“Load-shedding is not a decision we take lightly.

“I’m personally involved in every decision to load-shed, but we cannot avoid it given the state of the system.

“The board has approved a plan which will enable us to do rigorous maintenance.

“As part of that plan [we] will also buy in electricity from entities that have excess electricity and increase demand-side management,” he said.

Demand-side management means taking steps to encourage customers to use electricity more efficiently.

For example, the display of “traffic lights” during television broadcasts to warn of vulnerability in the system would be restored.

Eskom resumed power cuts on Thursday evening, cutting up to 2,000 megawatts from the grid as it struggled to replace the emergency capacity it used this week.

Stage 2 load-shedding was expected to continue until 9am on Monday, Eskom announced earlier.

It said it would replenish dam levels for pumped storage schemes and diesel for open cycle gas turbines over the weekend.

Debt of about R43bn owed by municipalities and consumers is rising and remains a huge concern for Eskom.

De Ruyter said he was, however, encouraged that the power utility was implementing measures to improve debt collection.

“One of the key elements we need to address is effective revenue management.”

De Ruyter said at the end of December 2019, arrears debt by municipalities was at R26.8bn, including interest, and debt from individual users was about R16.5bn.

“I am encouraged by the strategy that our distribution division has implemented since May of last year to enhance revenue collection," he said.

“Since the implementation of this strategy, the payment rate in Soweto, for example, has improved from 12% to 23.9%.”

De Ruyter said the improvement in payments was partly due to the fact that some political leaders had publicly stated there was a need for citizens to pay for services they received as there could be no free ride when it came to service delivery.

“We will continue discussions with the government through various formal structures to address the issue of municipal debt, and we will endeavour to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“But it is important as a country that we assert the principle that those who use electricity have to pay for it.”

De Ruyter also said he was busy appointing boards for the separate generation, transmission and distribution units to be formed in the planned break-up of the power utility.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said last year Eskom would be split up to open the power sector to more competition.

De Ruyter said yesterday that the three units would be run as divisions with their own boards to prepare for when they eventually became separate entities.

The boards would initially be staffed by current Eskom managers, with De Ruyter hoping appointments could be finalised by the end of next week.

“We should be able to finalise these appointments, hopefully during the course of next week,” he said.

“Once that is done we can start with running those three divisions like businesses with full accountability.”

De Ruyter added the company would seek to refinance tranches of its debt as they reached maturity.

Its debt pile is estimated at R450bn. — BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE and Reuters