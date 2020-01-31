Who's eating Cogta's R13bn community work programme?

Government’s R4bn-a-year Community Work Programme (CWP) is supposed to give a leg up to SA’s most marginalised communities.

But many suspect it has become a feeding scheme for family and friends connected to the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and for its implementing agents.

“Most of the people that benefit from CWP are family and friends of these officials that already have jobs — paying jobs,” Velaphi Ndaba, a CWP site manager in Gauteng, alleges.

The CWP provides temporary work and training to 259 000 people across the country — at a cost of R13bn for the current three-year cycle.

Though the CWP is funded by Cogta, it is run by 11 non-profit organisations that manage sites in 213 municipalities across the country.