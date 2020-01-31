'Those who use electricity must pay for it': Eskom CEO

Debt of about R43bn owed by municipalities and consumers is rising and remains a huge concern for Eskom.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is, however, encouraged that the power utility is implementing measures to improve debt collection.

De Ruyter, who was giving an update on Eskom’s operational performance on Friday, said its income statement remained under considerable pressure.

“One of the key elements we need to address is effective revenue management.”

De Ruyter said at the end of December 2019, arrears debt by municipalities was at R26.8bn including interest, and debt from individual users was around R16.5bn.