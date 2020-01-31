Seven children killed, 20 wounded in northern areas gang shootings in past year
‘Our kids can’t play in the streets’
Twenty-seven children were killed or wounded in rival gang shootings in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas in the past year.
This shocking statistic emerged in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday...
