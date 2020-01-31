Mthatha paediatrician’s training a glimmer of hope for East Cape ICUs

PREMIUM

In a bid to provide better care for critically ill children at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha, a doctor from the Eastern Cape town is halfway through her paediatric critical care training to become the only specialist in the sector serving the region.



Dr Nandipha Sotobe-Mbana began her two-year training at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Gauteng in January 2019 and will return to Mthatha in 2021 as the only paediatric critical care subspecialist in Mthatha’s private and public sectors. ..

